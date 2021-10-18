APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $119.24 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

