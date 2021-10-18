Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $393.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

