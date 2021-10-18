Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post sales of $35.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.82 billion and the highest is $35.72 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.34 billion to $138.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.25 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.95. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

