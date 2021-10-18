Anson Funds Management LP Invests $249,000 in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,959,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.