Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

