Ancora Advisors LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after buying an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

