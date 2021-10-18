Ancora Advisors LLC Has $19.67 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

APD stock opened at $292.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

