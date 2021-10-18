Analysts Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €135.00

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €135.00 ($158.82).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €119.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

