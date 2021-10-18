Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $79.22

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

eHealth stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. eHealth has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $24,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

