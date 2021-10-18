Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $55.67

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

