Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $4.60

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

