Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

