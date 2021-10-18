Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post earnings per share of $6.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.14. RH posted earnings of $6.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 485.7% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RH by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RH by 31.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $33.71 on Wednesday, hitting $692.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,007. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

