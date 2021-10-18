Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce $50.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $96.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 997,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,213. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in bluebird bio by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

