Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 383,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,717. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

