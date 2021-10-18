Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 129,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,877. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

