Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 416,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

