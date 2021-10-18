American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

