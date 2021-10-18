Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

ALPN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,431. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

