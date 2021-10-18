Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 70,391 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,391 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gores Holdings V by 114.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRSVU opened at $11.39 on Monday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.