Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 443,220 Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Alpine Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,220 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPFR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SPFR opened at $8.44 on Monday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

