Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,695 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

