Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,557 CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of CA Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CAHC opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

