Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

