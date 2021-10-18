Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $11.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,845.04. 12,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,538. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,584.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

