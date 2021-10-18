Ally Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

