Ally Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ally Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

