Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

