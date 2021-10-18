Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.