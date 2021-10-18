Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.