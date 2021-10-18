Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$130.50 during trading hours on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

