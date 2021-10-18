Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $13,296.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00413830 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

