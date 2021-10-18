9,334 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $26,336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 114,211 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

