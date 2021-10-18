$9.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.33 million and the lowest is $9.51 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

KNSA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 1,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,875. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

