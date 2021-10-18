$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $781.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.57. 1,574,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

