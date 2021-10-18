$77.69 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $77.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.87 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 106,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

