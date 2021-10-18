7,555 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $102.82 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $113.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

