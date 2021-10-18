$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $729.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.39 million and the highest is $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

