$68.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce sales of $68.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.90 million and the lowest is $67.78 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $276.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 570,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

