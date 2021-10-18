$622.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $622.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.40 million and the lowest is $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 1,611,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

