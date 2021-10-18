$6.38 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.93. Anthem posted earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $26.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth $257,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.04. 34,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,766. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

