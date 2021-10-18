$599.92 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $599.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.68 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allison Transmission by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 454,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

