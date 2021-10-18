$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.70 million and the highest is $591.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 4,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harsco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.