$504.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $504.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $619.82. The company had a trading volume of 180,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,422. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.02 and its 200 day moving average is $548.30. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 96.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

