50,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI opened at 8.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.29. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

