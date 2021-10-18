$48.60 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $192.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.33 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,784. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

