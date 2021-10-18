36,014 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

