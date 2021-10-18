35,095 Shares in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Get Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA PILL opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.