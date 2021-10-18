3,406 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $167.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.