$335.72 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.64 million and the highest is $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 13,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

